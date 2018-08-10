UBS Group AG Buys 44,645 Shares of Frontline Ltd (FRO)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) by 297.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Frontline were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 59,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 547,537 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $1,120,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 6.5% in the first quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,589,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after buying an additional 343,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $2,263,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $5.09 on Friday. Frontline Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. analysts predict that Frontline Ltd will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. ValuEngine raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Frontline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

