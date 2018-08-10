UBS Group AG Acquires 2,698 Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Financial Network worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 129,854 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 101,228 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 49,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 243,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Franklin Financial Network stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $40.30.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 12.24%. equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Financial Network news, CFO Sarah L. Meyerrose sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $34,295.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,333.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Herrington sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $54,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,163.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,107 shares of company stock worth $457,849. Company insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

