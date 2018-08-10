UBS Group AG Acquires 18,500 Shares of Tellurian Inc (TELL)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TELL. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tellurian by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tellurian by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tellurian by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tellurian by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,395 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $7.13 on Friday. Tellurian Inc has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TELL shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

