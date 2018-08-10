U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $129.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

USPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy opened at $111.45 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $118.75. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $143,269.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $358,329.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $1,788,707. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,847,000 after purchasing an additional 104,499 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 580,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 277,973 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 494,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,461,000 after purchasing an additional 154,915 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,417,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

