U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Physical Therapy earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.2953709068001 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $118.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,232 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $143,269.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerald L. Pullins sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $460,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,707. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.