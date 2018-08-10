Tyson Foods (TSN) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $83.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Tyson Foods opened at $59.70 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.05. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,610 shares of company stock worth $2,727,593 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 139,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,121,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

