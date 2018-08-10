Tyme Technologies (TYME) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 target price on Tyme Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyme Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

TYME traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.40. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. equities research analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 176,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $669,996.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Demurjian sold 141,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $540,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,438 shares of company stock worth $1,328,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 923.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 180,620 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,303,000. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company has a co-development agreement with the University of California San Francisco to evaluate SM-88 therapy in prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyme Technologies (TYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.