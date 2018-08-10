Tufton Capital Management Sells 8,276 Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 33.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth $550,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth $201,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 38.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 42.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 186,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 55,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNO Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 55.2% in the second quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point set a $14.00 price target on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.81. Hercules Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.79 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 56.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

