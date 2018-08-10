Tufton Capital Management Sells 3,982 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 44.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 345,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 106,848 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,467,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,652,000 after acquiring an additional 352,400 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 29.3% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 16.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,375,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,990,000 after acquiring an additional 197,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson opened at $43.37 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Argus raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

In related news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $69,513.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

