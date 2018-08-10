Tufton Capital Management Reduces Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 147.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 75.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 700 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.15 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,257.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $2,116,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC opened at $143.25 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $119.77 and a 1-year high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.13.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

