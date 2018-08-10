TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Stake Lessened by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,624 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.32% of TTM Technologies worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $140,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $209,000.

In other news, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 23,345 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $441,220.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,357 shares in the company, valued at $951,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian W. Barber sold 8,263 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $156,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,635 shares of company stock worth $729,240 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTM Technologies opened at $18.65 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.79.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $716.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

