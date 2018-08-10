TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Brian W. Barber sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $156,997.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian W. Barber sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $25,300.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,635 shares of company stock worth $729,240. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of TTMI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 813,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,513. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $19.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $716.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.97 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

