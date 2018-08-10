TrustNote Reaches Market Cap of $7.74 Million (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, TrustNote has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One TrustNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Bit-Z. TrustNote has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustNote alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015576 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00329145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00193644 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000165 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.54 or 0.08001432 BTC.

TrustNote Profile

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin . TrustNote’s official website is trustnote.org . The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote

TrustNote Coin Trading

TrustNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.