TrueUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.35 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00015417 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Bittrex, Kuna and Koinex. TrueUSD has a market cap of $59.45 million and $14.35 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015426 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009368 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00333556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00192688 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000166 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013963 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.60 or 0.07971901 BTC.

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 59,330,664 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Koinex, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Bitso, Binance, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

