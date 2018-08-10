Trueblue (TBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trueblue from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Trueblue from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Trueblue in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

TBI opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. Trueblue has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $614.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Trueblue will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $270,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Cooper sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $1,559,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,584,468.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Trueblue in the first quarter worth $190,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Trueblue in the second quarter worth $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Trueblue in the first quarter worth $241,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Trueblue in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Trueblue in the first quarter worth $301,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

