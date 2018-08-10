Trueblue (TBI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

TBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Trueblue in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of TBI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,283. Trueblue has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.43 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Trueblue will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Cooper sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $1,559,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,468.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $270,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trueblue during the 1st quarter worth $9,832,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trueblue by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 798,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after buying an additional 175,325 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trueblue during the 1st quarter worth $4,224,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Trueblue during the 1st quarter worth $3,614,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trueblue by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,894,000 after buying an additional 127,868 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

