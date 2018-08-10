Trueblue Inc (TBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Trueblue in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Trueblue in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Trueblue traded up $0.27, reaching $28.72, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 4,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,283. Trueblue has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $614.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Trueblue will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trueblue news, CEO Steven C. Cooper sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $1,559,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,468.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $270,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,639,000 after buying an additional 209,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,894,000 after buying an additional 127,868 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 120,467 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 44,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

