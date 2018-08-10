Tronox (TROX) PT Lowered to $24.00

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) had its price target lowered by Barclays to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. MED reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TROX opened at $16.88 on Monday. Tronox has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jeffry N. Quinn bought 12,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $203,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,669.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,500 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 688,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 498,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,083,000 after acquiring an additional 440,398 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3,971.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 404,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 394,871 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 290,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 165,019 shares in the last quarter.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

