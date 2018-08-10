tronc (TRNC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News articles about tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. tronc earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.7695571991925 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised tronc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of tronc in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered tronc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. tronc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

tronc traded up $0.81, reaching $17.77, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat . 519,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. tronc has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). tronc had a positive return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $253.04 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that tronc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About tronc

tronc, Inc, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

