tronc (TRNC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News articles about tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. tronc earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.7695571991925 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.
Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:
- Draft Your Fantasy Football Team at Soldier Field with Chicago Tribune (finance.yahoo.com)
- tronc (TRNC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS (americanbankingnews.com)
- Tronc spikes 5.6% on Reuters report of Donerail talks (seekingalpha.com)
- Tronc Jumps After Donerail Group Is Identified as Potential Buyer (thestreet.com)
- tronc, Inc. (TRNC) CEO Justin Dearborn on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript (seekingalpha.com)
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised tronc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of tronc in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered tronc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. tronc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.
tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). tronc had a positive return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $253.04 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that tronc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About tronc
tronc, Inc, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.
