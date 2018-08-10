Tristate Capital (TSC) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

News stories about Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tristate Capital earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2294712154078 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TSC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,215. The company has a market capitalization of $839.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.72 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.73%. sell-side analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In related news, Director John B. Yasinsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Minnick sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $56,562,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,108 shares of company stock worth $53,907 and sold 4,406,000 shares worth $113,283,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.