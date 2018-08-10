TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (TPVG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (NYSE:TPVG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $16.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

TPVG has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $14.00 price target on shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $15.00 price target on shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.25. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $14.19.

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM had a net margin of 47.08% and a return on equity of 10.49%. research analysts expect that TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM in the second quarter worth about $581,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 84.4% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 22.4% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM in the second quarter worth about $2,707,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 66.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors.

