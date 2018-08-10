Tricon Capital Group (TCN) Price Target Raised to C$14.25

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Tricon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.41.

Tricon Capital Group traded up C$0.17, reaching C$11.60, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 198,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,162. Tricon Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.70.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$121.24 million during the quarter. Tricon Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 80.25%.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

