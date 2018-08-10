Triangle Capital (TCAP) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.08

Media headlines about Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Triangle Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.6572932625283 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Triangle Capital stock remained flat at $$11.80 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $571.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 116.18 and a quick ratio of 116.18. Triangle Capital has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a boost from Triangle Capital’s previous special dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Triangle Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCAP shares. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Triangle Capital in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triangle Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Triangle Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triangle Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

