Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Releases Earnings Results

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of TRMT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused primarily on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate (CRE). Its investments also include subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans and preferred equity interests in entities that own middle market and transitional CRE.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.