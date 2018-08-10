Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Releases Earnings Results

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20), Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of TRMT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.
Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile
