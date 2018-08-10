Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Position Lessened by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 121,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 120,282 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies opened at $129.56 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.84%. sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Argus lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.81.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

