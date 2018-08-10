Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS) Position Trimmed by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,576 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 7.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 382,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Santander raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur traded down $0.63, reaching $14.40, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 22,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,642. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.89 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 25.94%. research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

