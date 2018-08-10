TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) Given New $55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) had its price objective decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLP. ValuEngine raised TransMontaigne Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on TransMontaigne Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TransMontaigne Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransMontaigne Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get TransMontaigne Partners alerts:

Shares of TransMontaigne Partners traded down $0.28, reaching $38.59, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 16,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,602. TransMontaigne Partners has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $637.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.26.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). TransMontaigne Partners had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. sell-side analysts forecast that TransMontaigne Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in TransMontaigne Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,334,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,567,000 after purchasing an additional 52,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMontaigne Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TransMontaigne Partners by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 29,941 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in TransMontaigne Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 206,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in TransMontaigne Partners by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMontaigne Partners

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransMontaigne Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMontaigne Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.