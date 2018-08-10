Traders Sell Metlife (MET) on Strength (MET)

Investors sold shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $21.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $40.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.61 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Metlife had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Metlife traded up $0.32 for the day and closed at $46.37

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Metlife by 110.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 105,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 10,971.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in Metlife by 22.8% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,606,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,732,000 after buying an additional 298,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 78,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

