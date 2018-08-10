Traders Purchase Large Volume of Gray Television Call Options (GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,641 call options on the company. This is an increase of 937% compared to the average daily volume of 544 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, July 16th. Noble Financial set a $23.00 target price on Gray Television and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 1,403.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 141,266 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Gray Television by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 876,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 322,467 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 492,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 120,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $3,195,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTN stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Gray Television had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $250.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.11 million. equities research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

