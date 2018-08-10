Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ebix Put Options (EBIX)

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,126% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ebix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other Ebix news, Director Hans U. Benz sold 2,283 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $179,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,212.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,851,000 after purchasing an additional 262,505 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the second quarter worth about $16,565,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ebix by 16.0% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,679,000 after purchasing an additional 147,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ebix by 12.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,128,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,068,000 after purchasing an additional 128,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ebix by 1,315.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $79.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.30. Ebix has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.41 million. Ebix had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

