Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Allegion (ALLE)

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,511 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,657% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 call options.

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Allegion has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $89.81.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 91.38% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 21.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 26.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 28.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

