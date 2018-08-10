Traders Buy Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $41.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $11.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.95 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Russell 1000 ETF had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded down ($0.07) for the day and closed at $158.95

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $135,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.