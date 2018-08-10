Traders Buy Shares of Amgen (AMGN) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $178.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $113.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $65.10 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Amgen had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Amgen traded down ($4.20) for the day and closed at $196.20

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.76.

The stock has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $281,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

