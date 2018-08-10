Traders Buy NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $19.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.84 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF traded down ($0.17) for the day and closed at $27.34

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

