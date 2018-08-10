Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA)

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,313 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,392% compared to the typical volume of 88 put options.

Akcea Therapeutics opened at $36.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -16.34. Akcea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $40.75.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.00% and a negative return on equity of 75.90%. The company’s revenue was up 221.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akcea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKCA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 988,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.