Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Insider Brian John Stempeck Sells 10,000 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) insider Brian John Stempeck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $1,082,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian John Stempeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, Brian John Stempeck sold 20,332 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $1,928,896.84.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $34.64 on Friday, hitting $127.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,360,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,036. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $130.84.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $6,825,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 106.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 883,811 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trade Desk by 158.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 118,053 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $101.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded Trade Desk to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

