TPI Composites (TPIC) PT Set at $35.00 by Cowen

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) received a $35.00 price target from stock analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPIC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 target price on TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

TPIC stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of -0.70. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $230.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.29 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 4.92%. sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Angeleno II sold 64,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,718,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $150,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,368,182 shares of company stock valued at $90,245,192. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

