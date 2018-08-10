Toyota Motor (TM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8336543256298 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $125.45 on Friday. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $111.29 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.39. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $69.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.55 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

