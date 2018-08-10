Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $29.87 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

There is no company description available for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation.

