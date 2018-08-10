TopBuild Corp (BLD) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 173.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $77.32 on Friday. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $605.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.43 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

