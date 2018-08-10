Tobam Lowers Stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (MKC)

Tobam cut its holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,150 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the first quarter worth about $116,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV alerts:

In other news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 8,000 shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $959,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $17,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a 1 year low of $93.70 and a 1 year high of $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s payout ratio is currently 48.83%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

About MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.