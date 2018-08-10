Tlwm Purchases Shares of 11,184 Morgan Stanley (MS)

Tlwm purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 639,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 206,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.05.

Morgan Stanley opened at $49.44 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.