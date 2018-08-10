TIX (TIXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter. TIX had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 33.14%.

Shares of TIX opened at $0.41 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. TIX has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.53.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded TIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC, operates as an entertainment company in the United States. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same-day shows, concerts, attractions, and sporting events.

