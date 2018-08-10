TiVo (TIVO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TiVo to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TiVo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

NASDAQ TIVO opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of -0.36. TiVo has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.72 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that TiVo will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TiVo in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TiVo in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TiVo in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in TiVo in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TiVo in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers.

