Timken Co (TKR) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Timken worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 235,279 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Timken by 1.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,966,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 34,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Timken by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,694,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,260,000 after purchasing an additional 78,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 46.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 385,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 46.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,352,000 after purchasing an additional 338,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken opened at $48.10 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $906.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.77 million. Timken had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 42.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKR. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. CL King began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

In other Timken news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $196,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,252,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

