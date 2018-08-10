ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Barclays

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.87 ($32.40).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €20.37 ($23.69) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

