ThoreCoin (THR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42,987.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $21.25 or 0.00332095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $42,987.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015657 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00329582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00193766 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $512.68 or 0.08016912 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.