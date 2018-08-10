Thilo Semmelbauer Sells 10,358 Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Stock

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) Director Thilo Semmelbauer sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $805,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Weight Watchers International traded down $2.41, reaching $75.02, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 94,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,364. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.20. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $409.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.49 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.