TheStreet Downgrades Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) to C+

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.31.

NYSE PAA traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,525,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.73%. research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 29.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 99.1% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 119,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 59,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,001,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,367,000 after acquiring an additional 961,566 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,736,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,305,000 after acquiring an additional 508,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

