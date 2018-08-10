Thermon Group (THR) Earns “Hold” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their hold rating on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thermon Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Thermon Group from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of THR stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $813.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,602 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,616,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,532,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

